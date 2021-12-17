How Will Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) Look After It Drops -58.34% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s traded shares were 2.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $59.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.08% or -$3.88. The 52-week high for the CFLT share is $94.97, that puts it down -58.34 from that peak though still a striking 37.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.71. The company’s market capitalization is $16.47B, and the average trade volume was 2.12 million shares over the past three months.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. CFLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) registered a -6.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.08% in intraday trading to $59.98 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.34%, and it has moved by -26.79% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $89.38, which implies an increase of 32.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.00 and $115.00 respectively. As a result, CFLT is trading at a discount of -91.73% off the target high and -8.37% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $90.67 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $95.03 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -141.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.72% per annum.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Confluent Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 173.77%, with the float percentage being 173.77%. Altimeter Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 115 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 10.12 million shares (or 36.70% of all shares), a total value of $480.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.39 million shares, is of Durable Capital Partners LP’s that is approximately 19.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $256.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Confluent Inc. (CFLT) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 1.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $27.79 million.