For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s traded shares were 4.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $333.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.50% or -$1.67. The 52-week high for the FB share is $384.33, that puts it down -15.33 from that peak though still a striking 26.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $244.61. The company’s market capitalization is $931.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 23.51 million shares over the past three months.

Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. FB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 51 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 35 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.17.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) trade information

Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) registered a -0.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.50% in intraday trading to $333.23 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.54%, and it has moved by -2.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.49%. The short interest in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is 25.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $398.32, which implies an increase of 16.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $250.00 and $460.00 respectively. As a result, FB is trading at a discount of -38.04% off the target high and 24.98% off the low.

Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Meta Platforms Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shares have gone up 1.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.86% against 0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.00% this quarter and then jump 4.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.55 billion as predicted by 38 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 38 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.87 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.80%. While earnings are projected to return 57.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.35% per annum.

FB Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 25 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s Major holders

Meta Platforms Inc. insiders own 0.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.07%, with the float percentage being 80.55%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4,212 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 182.89 million shares (or 7.73% of all shares), a total value of $62.07 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 155.89 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $52.91 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 67.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.86 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 50.06 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $16.99 billion.