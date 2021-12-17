Following Its 52-Week Low, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX: WTT)’S Share Price Rose 21.98% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 1.13%

During the recent session, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX:WTT)’s traded shares were 1.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.68% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the WTT share is $4.20, that puts it down -130.77 from that peak though still a striking 21.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.42. The company’s market capitalization is $35.98M, and the average trade volume was 41.11K shares over the past three months.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX:WTT) trade information

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) registered a 1.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.68% in intraday trading to $1.82 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.29%, and it has moved by -14.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.65%.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) shares have gone down -18.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 166.67% against 4.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.06 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.78 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.87 million and $10.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.00% and then jump by 33.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.00%. While earnings are projected to return 150.00% in 2021.

WTT Dividends

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX:WTT)’s Major holders

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. insiders own 9.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.83%, with the float percentage being 39.73%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.87 million shares (or 8.33% of all shares), a total value of $3.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.86 million shares, is of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.23 million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.95 million.