Does Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RETA) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.64% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the RETA share is $153.41, that puts it down -432.12 from that peak though still a striking 6.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.91. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04B, and the average trade volume was 626.18K shares over the past three months.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) trade information

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) registered a -1.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.64% in intraday trading to $28.83 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.96%, and it has moved by -69.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.19%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $173.33, which implies an increase of 83.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.00 and $282.00 respectively. As a result, RETA is trading at a discount of -878.15% off the target high and -28.34% off the low.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) shares have gone down -79.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.61% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.30% this quarter and then drop -21.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -24.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.07 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.36 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.27 million and $3.19 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 63.00% and then drop by -57.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 16.10% in 2021.

RETA Dividends

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s Major holders

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 4.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.23%, with the float percentage being 85.41%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 292 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.36 million shares (or 13.89% of all shares), a total value of $434.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.9 million shares, is of CPMG INC’s that is approximately 9.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $288.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) shares are Invesco American Franchise Fd and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Invesco American Franchise Fd owns about 1.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $162.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.29 million, or about 4.10% of the stock, which is worth about $130.35 million.