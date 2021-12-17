Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) Fell -118.57%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the recent session, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s traded shares were 1.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.83% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the CPG share is $5.48, that puts it down -22.6 from that peak though still a striking 51.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.15. The company’s market capitalization is $3.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.53 million shares over the past three months.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CPG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) registered a -4.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.83% in intraday trading to $4.47 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.15%, and it has moved by 0.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 97.48%. The short interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is 9.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.35, which implies an increase of 39.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.51 and $9.77 respectively. As a result, CPG is trading at a discount of -118.57% off the target high and -23.27% off the low.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Crescent Point Energy Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) shares have gone up 11.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,260.00% against -1.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -108.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $658.64 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $657.27 million by the end of Jun 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $621.41 million and $549.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.00% and then jump by 19.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.20%. While earnings are projected to return -151.40% in 2021.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is 0.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.92%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Crescent Point Energy Corp. insiders own 8.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.27%, with the float percentage being 44.14%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 208 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 35.42 million shares (or 6.09% of all shares), a total value of $163.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.75 million shares, is of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 5.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $137.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value owns about 28.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $103.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.88 million, or about 1.18% of the stock, which is worth about $25.26 million.