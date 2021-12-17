Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) Has Grown 0.51% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s traded shares were 3.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.88% or $7.28. The 52-week high for the EPAY share is $55.09, that puts it up 1.98 from that peak though still a striking 35.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 360.13K shares over the past three months.

Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. EPAY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) trade information

Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) registered a 14.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.88% in intraday trading to $56.20 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.44%, and it has moved by 0.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.51%. The short interest in Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) is 2.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54.33, which implies a decrease of -3.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, EPAY is trading at a discount of -6.76% off the target high and 11.03% off the low.

Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bottomline Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) shares have gone up 31.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.31% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -19.40% this quarter and then drop -3.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $122.39 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $127.4 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.00%. While earnings are projected to return -72.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 40.00% per annum.

EPAY Dividends

Bottomline Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s Major holders

Bottomline Technologies Inc. insiders own 2.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.11%, with the float percentage being 94.85%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 292 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.33 million shares (or 16.16% of all shares), a total value of $271.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.69 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 10.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $173.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $161.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.65 million, or about 5.84% of the stock, which is worth about $98.37 million.