Boom Or Bust: Where Does AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s traded shares were 1.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.22% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ACRX share is $2.94, that puts it down -488.0 from that peak though still a striking 8.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $70.22M, and the average trade volume was 920.02K shares over the past three months.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ACRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) registered a -3.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.22% in intraday trading to $0.50 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.43%, and it has moved by -29.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.76%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.25, which implies an increase of 88.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, ACRX is trading at a discount of -800.0% off the target high and -700.0% off the low.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) shares have gone down -63.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.30% against 16.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.85 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $738k and $511k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 150.70% and then jump by 95.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.00%. While earnings are projected to return 29.60% in 2021.

ACRX Dividends

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.37%, with the float percentage being 18.69%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.12 million shares (or 4.29% of all shares), a total value of $5.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.82 million shares, is of Rock Springs Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 3.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 million, or about 1.40% of the stock, which is worth about $1.7 million.