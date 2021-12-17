As The Stock Rises By 115.52% Year-To-Date, Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2021

During the last session, Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s traded shares were 1.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.85% or -$1.36. The 52-week high for the LGVN share is $45.00, that puts it down -181.78 from that peak though still a striking 82.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.84. The company’s market capitalization is $299.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.87 million shares over the past three months.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) trade information

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) registered a -7.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.85% in intraday trading to $15.97 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.21%, and it has moved by 411.04% in 30 days. The short interest in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.09, which implies a decrease of -32.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.09 and $12.09 respectively. As a result, LGVN is trading at a premium of 24.3% off the target high and 24.3% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -25.70% in 2021.

LGVN Dividends

Longeveron Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s Major holders

Longeveron Inc. insiders own 251.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.06%, with the float percentage being -2.02%. Matrix Asset Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 30000.0 shares (or 0.91% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14700.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 0.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $96873.0.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd owns about 423.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2787.0 market value.