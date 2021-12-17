Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY): Can A Stock That’s Down -4.62% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s traded shares were 7.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.43% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the NLY share is $9.64, that puts it down -21.26 from that peak though still a striking -0.25% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.97. The company’s market capitalization is $11.81B, and the average trade volume was 16.52 million shares over the past three months.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. NLY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) trade information

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) registered a -1.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.43% in intraday trading to $7.95 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.84%, and it has moved by -5.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.70%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.82, which implies an increase of 9.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $9.50 respectively. As a result, NLY is trading at a discount of -19.5% off the target high and -0.63% off the low.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Annaly Capital Management Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) shares have gone down -11.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.73% against 1.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.30% this quarter and then drop -10.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $464.2 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $403.95 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $527.34 million and $567.78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.00% and then drop by -28.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.30%. While earnings are projected to return 54.40% in 2021, the next five years will return -3.91% per annum.

NLY Dividends

Annaly Capital Management Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s Major holders

Annaly Capital Management Inc. insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.86%, with the float percentage being 43.98%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 916 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 128.02 million shares (or 8.83% of all shares), a total value of $1.08 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 106.75 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $898.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 40.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $341.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32.59 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $274.44 million.