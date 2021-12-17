ALKT’s -15.82% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s traded shares were 1.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.87% or -$1.59. The 52-week high for the ALKT share is $49.32, that puts it down -164.88 from that peak though still a striking -3.81% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.33. The company’s market capitalization is $1.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 329.61K shares over the past three months.

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. ALKT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) trade information

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) registered a -7.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.87% in intraday trading to $18.62 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.82%, and it has moved by -36.84% in 30 days. The short interest in Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) is 0.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.67, which implies an increase of 53.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, ALKT is trading at a discount of -168.53% off the target high and -77.23% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.64 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.38 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -31.50% in 2021.

ALKT Dividends

Alkami Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s Major holders

Alkami Technology Inc. insiders own 4.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.53%, with the float percentage being 42.63%. General Atlantic, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 18.73 million shares (or 21.48% of all shares), a total value of $668.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.28 million shares, is of D1 Capital Partners, LP’s that is approximately 6.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $188.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) shares are Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $9.14 million.