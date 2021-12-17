A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT), As It Continued To Fall -36.61% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s traded shares were 1.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.19% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the NAT share is $4.05, that puts it down -121.31 from that peak though still a striking 3.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.77. The company’s market capitalization is $323.21M, and the average trade volume was 2.77 million shares over the past three months.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) registered a -2.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.19% in intraday trading to $1.83 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.43%, and it has moved by -10.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.67%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nordic American Tankers Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares have gone down -45.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -297.06% against -10.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -142.90% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -56.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.13 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.43 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $37.29 million and $16.29 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -48.70% and then jump by 209.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.60%. While earnings are projected to return 561.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nordic American Tankers Limited is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 14.97 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Nordic American Tankers Limited insiders own 3.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.48%, with the float percentage being 32.49%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.48 million shares (or 6.26% of all shares), a total value of $30.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.79 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 3.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.26 million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $10.8 million.