What Should You Do With American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) At Current Prices?

During the last session, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s traded shares were 90.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.41% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the AVCT share is $9.62, that puts it down -528.76 from that peak though still a striking 45.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.84. The company’s market capitalization is $87.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 53.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.56 million shares over the past three months.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) trade information

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) registered a 25.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.41% in intraday trading to $1.53 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 48.54%, and it has moved by -17.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.86%. The short interest in American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.16 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.00, which implies an increase of 91.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, AVCT is trading at a discount of -1011.11% off the target high and -1011.11% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -130.00% in 2021.

AVCT Dividends

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s Major holders

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. insiders own 309.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.11%, with the float percentage being -3.40%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.62% of all shares), a total value of $0.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 82885.0 shares, is of Cresset Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 96107.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 29939.0, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $0.18 million.