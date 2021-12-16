We Just Learned Something New! After Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX: NES)’s 10.19% Gain This Week

During the last session, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES)’s traded shares were 2.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.42% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the NES share is $5.98, that puts it down -245.66 from that peak though still a striking 24.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.30. The company’s market capitalization is $28.49M, and the average trade volume was 2.06 million shares over the past three months.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES) trade information

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) registered a -4.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.42% in intraday trading to $1.73 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.19%, and it has moved by -6.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.62%.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.90%. While earnings are projected to return 20.10% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.39% per annum.

NES Dividends

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES)’s Major holders

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. insiders own 2.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.75%, with the float percentage being 94.77%. Ascribe Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.02 million shares (or 43.89% of all shares), a total value of $16.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.63 million shares, is of Gates Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 41.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 56792.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 54689.0, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $0.13 million.