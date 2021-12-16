Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX)

During the recent session, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.95% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the HIMX share is $17.88, that puts it down -58.09 from that peak though still a striking 42.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.47. The company’s market capitalization is $1.91B, and the average trade volume was 3.02 million shares over the past three months.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HIMX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.8.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) registered a -1.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.95% in intraday trading to $11.31 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.09%, and it has moved by 13.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.28%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.33, which implies an increase of 21.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.30 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, HIMX is trading at a discount of -67.99% off the target high and 61.98% off the low.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,042.90% this quarter and then jump 345.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 57.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $424.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $450 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.10%. While earnings are projected to return 444.50% in 2021.

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Himax Technologies Inc. is 0.27, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.34 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

Himax Technologies Inc. insiders own 21.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.07%, with the float percentage being 25.53%. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 172 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.19 million shares (or 4.70% of all shares), a total value of $111.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.48 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $47.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) shares are Upright Growth Fund and Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Global Technology Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Upright Growth Fund owns about 1.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $13.22 million.