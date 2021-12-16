The Current Price For Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s traded shares were 3.29 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.63% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the TME share is $32.25, that puts it down -410.28 from that peak though still a striking 6.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.91. The company’s market capitalization is $10.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.72 million shares over the past three months.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TME has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) registered a -0.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.63% in intraday trading to $6.32 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.56%, and it has moved by -24.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.61%. The short interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is 20.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.99, which implies an increase of 36.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.40 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, TME is trading at a discount of -184.81% off the target high and 14.56% off the low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tencent Music Entertainment Group has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares have gone down -58.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.56% against 20.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -41.70% this quarter and then drop -41.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.23 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.33 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.17 billion and $1.3 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.60% and then jump by 2.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 3.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.77% per annum.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Tencent Music Entertainment Group insiders own 9.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.22%, with the float percentage being 65.62%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 521 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 45.58 million shares (or 5.46% of all shares), a total value of $705.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.5 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 4.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $534.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 14.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $247.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.41 million, or about 0.77% of the stock, which is worth about $111.66 million.