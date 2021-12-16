SYN’s -9.86% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN)’s traded shares were 2.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.24% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SYN share is $1.70, that puts it down -431.25 from that peak though still a striking 9.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $42.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 million shares over the past three months.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SYN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN) trade information

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) registered a 6.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.24% in intraday trading to $0.32 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.86%, and it has moved by -17.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.20%. The short interest in Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN) is 0.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.38, which implies an increase of 76.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, SYN is trading at a discount of -368.75% off the target high and -290.62% off the low.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 85.70% this quarter and then jump 85.70% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.90%. While earnings are projected to return 32.50% in 2021.

SYN Dividends

Synthetic Biologics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN)’s Major holders

Synthetic Biologics Inc. insiders own 1.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.96%, with the float percentage being 5.05%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.01 million shares (or 1.53% of all shares), a total value of $1.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.88 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $0.36 million.