Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)’s traded shares were 22.1 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.22% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the SNAX share is $14.00, that puts it down -238.16 from that peak though still a striking 23.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.17. The company’s market capitalization is $71.90M, and the average trade volume was 141.71K shares over the past three months.

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SNAX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) trade information

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) registered a 23.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.22% in intraday trading to $4.14 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.81%, and it has moved by -36.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.25%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 68.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, SNAX is trading at a discount of -262.32% off the target high and -189.86% off the low.

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stryve Foods Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) shares have gone down -67.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -785.71% against 8.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.82 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.95 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -131.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

SNAX Dividends

Stryve Foods Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)’s Major holders

Stryve Foods Inc. insiders own 19.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.39%, with the float percentage being 69.94%. Pura Vida Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.57 million shares (or 6.58% of all shares), a total value of $3.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.52 million shares, is of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s that is approximately 5.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) shares are Arbitrage Fund and Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Arbitrage Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 1.86% of the stock, which is worth about $0.87 million.