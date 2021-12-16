Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) Stock Jumped 8.45% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)’s traded shares were 1.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.44% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the SOVO share is $17.41, that puts it down -5.13 from that peak though still a striking 23.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.64. The company’s market capitalization is $1.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 581.27K shares over the past three months.

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) trade information

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) registered a 3.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.44% in intraday trading to $16.56 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.95%, and it has moved by 8.45% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.50, which implies an increase of 10.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, SOVO is trading at a discount of -38.89% off the target high and -2.66% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 139.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 11.43% per annum.

SOVO Dividends

Sovos Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)’s Major holders

Sovos Brands Inc. insiders own 9.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.98%, with the float percentage being 69.54%. Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7000.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $97650.0 in shares.