Should Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ: CALT) Revive After A -86.48% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s traded shares were 1.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.95% or $1.99. The 52-week high for the CALT share is $34.76, that puts it down -86.48 from that peak though still a striking 19.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.96. The company’s market capitalization is $465.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 78200.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 40.04K shares over the past three months.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. CALT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) trade information

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) registered a 11.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.95% in intraday trading to $18.64 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.85%, and it has moved by 8.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.34%. The short interest in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) is 52180.0 shares and it means that shorts have 2.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.79, which implies an increase of 62.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.30 and $67.45 respectively. As a result, CALT is trading at a discount of -261.86% off the target high and -25.0% off the low.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) shares have gone down -35.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.58% against 16.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -48.40% this quarter and then jump 8.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 521.10% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 16.70% in 2021.

CALT Dividends

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s Major holders

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.47%, with the float percentage being 4.47%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.75 million shares (or 2.87% of all shares), a total value of $22.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.14 million shares, is of Endurant Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 0.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.25 million.

Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 5831.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.16 million market value.