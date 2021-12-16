Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)

During the last session, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s traded shares were 13.02 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.00% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the CHPT share is $49.48, that puts it down -148.77 from that peak though still a striking 11.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.60. The company’s market capitalization is $6.57B, and the average trade volume was 9.87 million shares over the past three months.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CHPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) registered a 2.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.00% in intraday trading to $19.89 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.20%, and it has moved by -26.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.07%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.75, which implies an increase of 37.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, CHPT is trading at a discount of -131.27% off the target high and -15.64% off the low.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 57.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $62.58 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.59 million by the end of Jan 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 93.30% in 2021.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.49%, with the float percentage being 77.14%. RHO Capital Partners Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 275 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 24.14 million shares (or 7.48% of all shares), a total value of $838.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.11 million shares, is of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s that is approximately 4.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $490.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $122.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.3 million, or about 0.71% of the stock, which is worth about $79.9 million.