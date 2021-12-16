Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Stock Jumped 19.30% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s traded shares were 3.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.89% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the RELI share is $42.85, that puts it down -1475.37 from that peak though still a striking 32.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.83. The company’s market capitalization is $29.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 478.30K shares over the past three months.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) registered a -3.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.89% in intraday trading to $2.72 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 36.00%, and it has moved by 19.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.59%. The short interest in Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) is 0.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.09, which implies an increase of 84.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.09 and $18.09 respectively. As a result, RELI is trading at a discount of -565.07% off the target high and -565.07% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 27.20% in 2021.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

Reliance Global Group Inc. insiders own 16.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.31%, with the float percentage being 9.90%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.99% of all shares), a total value of $0.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43427.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 43427.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10658.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $46468.0.