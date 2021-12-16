Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s traded shares were 1.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $57.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.18% or -$1.29. The 52-week high for the PDD share is $212.60, that puts it down -267.57 from that peak though still a striking 10.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $51.91. The company’s market capitalization is $72.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.41 million shares over the past three months.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. PDD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 40 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 25 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) registered a -2.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.18% in intraday trading to $57.84 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.29%, and it has moved by -35.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.37%. The short interest in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is 23.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $666.18, which implies an increase of 91.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $305.84 and $997.05 respectively. As a result, PDD is trading at a discount of -1623.81% off the target high and -428.77% off the low.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pinduoduo Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares have gone down -52.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 173.91% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -160.00% this quarter and then jump 1,350.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 80.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.1 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.52 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 0.00% in 2021.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Pinduoduo Inc. insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.92%, with the float percentage being 28.97%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 711 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 27.45 million shares (or 2.19% of all shares), a total value of $3.49 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.37 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.46 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF owns about 4.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $622.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.01 million, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $536.74 million.