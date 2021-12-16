Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) Has Lost -35.99% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s traded shares were 1.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.33% or $1.62. The 52-week high for the PAAS share is $39.62, that puts it down -67.1 from that peak though still a striking 9.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.39. The company’s market capitalization is $4.74B, and the average trade volume was 1.86 million shares over the past three months.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PAAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.38.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) trade information

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) registered a 7.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.33% in intraday trading to $23.71 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.93%, and it has moved by -20.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.50%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.39, which implies an increase of 33.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $38.57 respectively. As a result, PAAS is trading at a discount of -62.67% off the target high and -34.96% off the low.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pan American Silver Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) shares have gone down -23.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.86% against -6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.80% this quarter and then drop -24.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $475.97 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $491.63 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $392.94 million and $430.46 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.10% and then jump by 14.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.70%. While earnings are projected to return 54.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.14% per annum.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pan American Silver Corp. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s Major holders

Pan American Silver Corp. insiders own 0.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.69%, with the float percentage being 54.75%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 520 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 21.85 million shares (or 10.39% of all shares), a total value of $508.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.41 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $149.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 10.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $248.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.55 million, or about 4.54% of the stock, which is worth about $222.25 million.