One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES)

During the recent session, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s traded shares were 1.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $100.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.39% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the NTES share is $134.33, that puts it down -34.24 from that peak though still a striking 22.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $77.97. The company’s market capitalization is $67.71B, and the average trade volume was 3.55 million shares over the past three months.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NTES has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 36 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 30 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

NetEase Inc. (NTES) registered a -0.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.39% in intraday trading to $100.07 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.02%, and it has moved by -9.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.39%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $858.01, which implies an increase of 88.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $688.79 and $949.29 respectively. As a result, NTES is trading at a discount of -848.63% off the target high and -588.31% off the low.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NetEase Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NetEase Inc. (NTES) shares have gone down -9.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.46% against 19.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.90% this quarter and then jump 188.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.24 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.58 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.87 billion and $3.05 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.00% and then jump by 17.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.40%. While earnings are projected to return -11.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.21% per annum.

NTES Dividends

NetEase Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NetEase Inc. is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.80 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

NetEase Inc. insiders own 1.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.94%, with the float percentage being 35.42%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 780 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22.23 million shares (or 3.31% of all shares), a total value of $1.9 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.78 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.69 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NetEase Inc. (NTES) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 9.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $921.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.02 million, or about 0.60% of the stock, which is worth about $392.57 million.