Now Is A Good Time To Buy DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS)

During the last session, DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s traded shares were 3.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.84% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the DATS share is $18.50, that puts it down -460.61 from that peak though still a striking 10.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.94. The company’s market capitalization is $67.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.59 million shares over the past three months.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

DatChat Inc. (DATS) registered a 7.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.84% in intraday trading to $3.30 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.39%, and it has moved by -48.92% in 30 days. The short interest in DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) is 0.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return 85.10% in 2021.

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

DatChat Inc. insiders own 25.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.92%, with the float percentage being 5.26%. Tuttle Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10901.0 shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $0.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2110.0 shares, is of FNY Investment Advisers, LLC’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $28801.0.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 4664.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63663.0 market value.