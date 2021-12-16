Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) Surged -0.92% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the recent session, Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)’s traded shares were 1.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $85.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.94% or $4.03. The 52-week high for the NVS share is $98.52, that puts it down -15.16 from that peak though still a striking 7.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $79.34. The company’s market capitalization is $199.52B, and the average trade volume was 2.29 million shares over the past three months.

Novartis AG (NVS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NVS has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.44.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) trade information

Novartis AG (NVS) registered a 4.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.94% in intraday trading to $85.55 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.20%, and it has moved by -0.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.39%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $97.12, which implies an increase of 11.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.57 and $116.32 respectively. As a result, NVS is trading at a discount of -35.97% off the target high and 11.67% off the low.

Novartis AG (NVS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Novartis AG has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Novartis AG (NVS) shares have gone down -13.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.26% against 6.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.50% this quarter and then jump 7.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.41 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.03 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.77 billion and $12.51 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.00% and then jump by 4.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.10%. While earnings are projected to return 14.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.95% per annum.

NVS Dividends

Novartis AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Novartis AG is 3.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.93 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)’s Major holders

Novartis AG insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.98%, with the float percentage being 9.98%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,193 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 29.27 million shares (or 1.20% of all shares), a total value of $2.39 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.06 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 0.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.56 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Novartis AG (NVS) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 20.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.64 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.38 million, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $930.88 million.