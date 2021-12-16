Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Is Increase 55.48%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s traded shares were 1.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $100.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.20% or $1.19. The 52-week high for the MS share is $105.95, that puts it down -5.3 from that peak though still a striking 37.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $63.35. The company’s market capitalization is $182.32B, and the average trade volume was 9.14 million shares over the past three months.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

Morgan Stanley (MS) registered a 1.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.20% in intraday trading to $100.62 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.80%, and it has moved by -0.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.48%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Morgan Stanley has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Morgan Stanley (MS) shares have gone up 13.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 21.12% against 21.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.60% this quarter and then drop -9.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.66 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.67 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.30%. While earnings are projected to return 24.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.80% per annum.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 18 and January 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Morgan Stanley is 2.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.82 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Major holders

Morgan Stanley insiders own 20.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.47%, with the float percentage being 84.04%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,056 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 377.09 million shares (or 20.67% of all shares), a total value of $34.57 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 129.69 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 7.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.89 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Morgan Stanley (MS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 42.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.85 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30.91 million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $2.83 billion.