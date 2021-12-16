Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Is Up 34.33% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 48.35% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)’s traded shares were 1.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $108.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.71% or -$4.19. The 52-week high for the LEN share is $117.54, that puts it down -7.93 from that peak though still a striking 34.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $71.52. The company’s market capitalization is $33.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.31 million shares over the past three months.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. LEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.28.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) trade information

Lennar Corporation (LEN) registered a -3.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.71% in intraday trading to $108.90 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.95%, and it has moved by 5.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.09%. The short interest in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is 9.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $125.50, which implies an increase of 13.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $102.00 and $166.00 respectively. As a result, LEN is trading at a discount of -52.43% off the target high and 6.34% off the low.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lennar Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lennar Corporation (LEN) shares have gone up 19.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.12% against 39.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 54.70% this quarter and then jump 59.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.86 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.98 billion by the end of Nov 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.90%. While earnings are projected to return 36.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.70% per annum.

LEN Dividends

Lennar Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lennar Corporation is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.88 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.43%.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)’s Major holders

Lennar Corporation insiders own 2.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.06%, with the float percentage being 99.14%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,050 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 28.72 million shares (or 10.41% of all shares), a total value of $2.91 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.65 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.5 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lennar Corporation (LEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $762.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.28 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $635.25 million.