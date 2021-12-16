Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Investing Potential Is $43.89

During the last session, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s traded shares were 2.19 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.32% or $2.61. The 52-week high for the LMND share is $188.30, that puts it down -329.03 from that peak though still a striking 8.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.38. The company’s market capitalization is $2.91B, and the average trade volume was 1.63 million shares over the past three months.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. LMND has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.14.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) registered a 6.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.32% in intraday trading to $43.89 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.51%, and it has moved by -29.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.66%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.33, which implies an increase of 30.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, LMND is trading at a discount of -116.45% off the target high and 43.04% off the low.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lemonade Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lemonade Inc. (LMND) shares have gone down -55.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.26% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -56.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.38 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $39.03 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.8 million and $20.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 87.50% and then jump by 90.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -47.00% in 2021.

LMND Dividends

Lemonade Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Lemonade Inc. insiders own 35.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.49%, with the float percentage being 59.29%. Softbank Group Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 351 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.98 million shares (or 19.44% of all shares), a total value of $803.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.03 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 8.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $337.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 1.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $149.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 million, or about 1.70% of the stock, which is worth about $70.2 million.