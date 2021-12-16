Is Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -53.82% YTD?

During the recent session, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s traded shares were 1.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.50% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the CDE share is $12.60, that puts it down -152.51 from that peak though still a striking 8.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.56. The company’s market capitalization is $1.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.55 million shares over the past three months.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) registered a 4.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.50% in intraday trading to $4.99 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.41%, and it has moved by -31.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.53%. The short interest in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is 6.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.85 day(s) to cover.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coeur Mining Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares have gone down -50.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -62.50% against 8.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $232 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $223.05 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.40%. While earnings are projected to return 106.70% in 2021.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Coeur Mining Inc. insiders own 1.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.89%, with the float percentage being 72.91%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 322 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 25.59 million shares (or 9.96% of all shares), a total value of $227.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.25 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $197.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 12.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $115.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.87 million, or about 4.23% of the stock, which is worth about $96.55 million.