Is Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s traded shares were 2.07 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.60% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the ACHR share is $18.60, that puts it down -155.49 from that peak though still a striking 28.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.20. The company’s market capitalization is $1.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.81 million shares over the past three months.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ACHR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) registered a 4.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.60% in intraday trading to $7.28 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.25%, and it has moved by 25.52% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 44.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ACHR is trading at a discount of -106.04% off the target high and -37.36% off the low.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.