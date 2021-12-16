Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN)

During the recent session, Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s traded shares were 1.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $408.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.80% or $33.04. The 52-week high for the ACN share is $381.15, that puts it up 6.66 from that peak though still a striking 40.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $241.73. The company’s market capitalization is $241.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.14 million shares over the past three months.

Accenture plc (ACN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ACN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.19.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) trade information

Accenture plc (ACN) registered a 8.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.80% in intraday trading to $408.34 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.21%, and it has moved by 1.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.91%. The short interest in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is 4.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $383.68, which implies a decrease of -6.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $340.00 and $435.00 respectively. As a result, ACN is trading at a discount of -6.53% off the target high and 16.74% off the low.

Accenture plc (ACN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Accenture plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Accenture plc (ACN) shares have gone up 31.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.00% against 12.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.10% this quarter and then jump 15.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.42 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.51 billion by the end of Nov 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.30%. While earnings are projected to return 16.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.72% per annum.

ACN Dividends

Accenture plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Accenture plc is 3.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.94 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.58%.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s Major holders

Accenture plc insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.69%, with the float percentage being 72.78%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,571 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 54.88 million shares (or 8.24% of all shares), a total value of $16.18 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.03 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.57 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Accenture plc (ACN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.15 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.2 million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $3.89 billion.