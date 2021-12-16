Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) Are Down 0.0%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.61% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the HSTO share is $1.98, that puts it down -407.69 from that peak though still a striking 0.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $17.51M, and the average trade volume was 459.75K shares over the past three months.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. HSTO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) trade information

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) registered a -8.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.61% in intraday trading to $0.39 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.40%, and it has moved by -31.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.28%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.70, which implies an increase of 85.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.40 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, HSTO is trading at a discount of -669.23% off the target high and -515.38% off the low.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Histogen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Histogen Inc. (HSTO) shares have gone down -58.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.84% against 14.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.50% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -50.00% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $478k and $431k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.60%. While earnings are projected to return -133.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 38.00% per annum.

HSTO Dividends

Histogen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s Major holders

Histogen Inc. insiders own 7.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.81%, with the float percentage being 7.33%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.99 million shares (or 2.37% of all shares), a total value of $0.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.7 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Histogen Inc. (HSTO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $0.21 million.