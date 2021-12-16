Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Fall -45.45% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s traded shares were 3.62 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.45% or $0.85. The 52-week high for the HIMS share is $25.40, that puts it down -300.0 from that peak though still a striking 13.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.47. The company’s market capitalization is $1.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.51 million shares over the past three months.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. HIMS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) registered a 15.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.45% in intraday trading to $6.35 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.05%, and it has moved by -22.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.48%. The short interest in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is 6.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.20, which implies an increase of 43.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, HIMS is trading at a discount of -120.47% off the target high and -10.24% off the low.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hims & Hers Health Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) shares have gone down -45.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -91.30% against 12.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 70.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70.53 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.13 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -365.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 54.30% per annum.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

Hims & Hers Health Inc. insiders own 18.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.45%, with the float percentage being 69.30%. Thrive Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 15.3 million shares (or 7.85% of all shares), a total value of $166.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.19 million shares, is of Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC’s that is approximately 5.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $110.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.73 million, or about 1.40% of the stock, which is worth about $29.77 million.