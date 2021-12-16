Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ: GRAB) Has Been Falling -44.48% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s traded shares were 26.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.15% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the GRAB share is $18.11, that puts it down -153.64 from that peak though still a striking 17.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.91. The company’s market capitalization is $30.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 27.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.82 million shares over the past three months.

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (GRAB) registered a 5.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.15% in intraday trading to $7.14 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.69%, and it has moved by -52.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.74%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.25, which implies an increase of 41.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, GRAB is trading at a discount of -82.07% off the target high and -40.06% off the low.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.19%, with the float percentage being 1.20%.