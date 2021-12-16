Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) Has Dropped -17.62% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s traded shares were 1.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.73% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the FHTX share is $28.26, that puts it down -60.75 from that peak though still a striking 54.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.01. The company’s market capitalization is $625.50M, and the average trade volume was 461.55K shares over the past three months.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. FHTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.67.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) trade information

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) registered a -0.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.73% in intraday trading to $17.58 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 52.34%, and it has moved by 28.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.62%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.25, which implies an increase of 37.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, FHTX is trading at a discount of -82.03% off the target high and -42.21% off the low.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) shares have gone up 69.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.59% against 16.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 78.50% this quarter and then jump 65.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 223.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $250k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $250k by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $179k and $251k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.70% and then drop by -0.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 60.20% in 2021.

FHTX Dividends

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s Major holders

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 29.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.33%, with the float percentage being 88.81%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.67 million shares (or 34.42% of all shares), a total value of $256.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.58 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $52.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 0.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 1.20% of the stock, which is worth about $7.29 million.