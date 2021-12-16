Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s traded shares were 4.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.43% or $0.61. The 52-week high for the ENSC share is $23.99, that puts it down -483.7 from that peak though still a striking 69.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $101.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 30.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.65 million shares over the past three months.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) registered a 17.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.43% in intraday trading to $4.11 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 37.92%, and it has moved by 92.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.86%. The short interest in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) is 39270.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies a decrease of -2.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, ENSC is trading at a premium of 2.68% off the target high and 2.68% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 978.50% in 2021.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. insiders own 54.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.53%, with the float percentage being 32.25%.