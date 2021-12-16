During The Past Six Months, IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) Shares Took An -69.90% Drop. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s traded shares were 1.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.50% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the IMRA share is $26.82, that puts it down -1066.09 from that peak though still a striking -5.65% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.43. The company’s market capitalization is $63.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 119.35K shares over the past three months.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) trade information

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) registered a -6.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.96%, and it has moved by -35.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.54%. The short interest in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) is 0.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.39 day(s) to cover.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IMARA Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IMARA Inc. (IMRA) shares have gone down -69.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.63% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -18.10% this quarter and then drop -126.80% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -149.70% in 2021.

IMRA Dividends

IMARA Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 12 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s Major holders

IMARA Inc. insiders own 13.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.73%, with the float percentage being 101.92%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.02 million shares (or 22.77% of all shares), a total value of $33.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.72 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 15.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $22.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IMARA Inc. (IMRA) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 0.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.41 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $3.06 million.