CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) Stock Jumped 0.21% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)’s traded shares were 1.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $89.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.01% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CONE share is $89.92, that puts it down -0.32 from that peak though still a striking 31.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $61.64. The company’s market capitalization is $11.36B, and the average trade volume was 2.44 million shares over the past three months.

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CONE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 18 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) trade information

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) registered a -0.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.01% in intraday trading to $89.63 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.30%, and it has moved by 0.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.61%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $89.46, which implies a decrease of -0.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80.00 and $93.00 respectively. As a result, CONE is trading at a discount of -3.76% off the target high and 10.74% off the low.

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CyrusOne Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) shares have gone up 29.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.10% against 3.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -73.30% this quarter and then drop -40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $304.62 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $309.15 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $268.4 million and $271.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.50% and then jump by 13.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.80%. While earnings are projected to return -3.90% in 2021.

CONE Dividends

CyrusOne Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CyrusOne Inc. is 2.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)’s Major holders

CyrusOne Inc. insiders own 0.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.82%, with the float percentage being 102.33%. Cohen & Steers Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 602 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 21.07 million shares (or 16.60% of all shares), a total value of $1.63 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.78 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 14.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.38 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 5.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $401.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.51 million, or about 2.77% of the stock, which is worth about $271.68 million.