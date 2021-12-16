Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) Given A -51.27% drop From High?

During the last session, Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.06% or $2.88. The 52-week high for the CONN share is $31.48, that puts it down -51.27 from that peak though still a striking 47.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.95. The company’s market capitalization is $614.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 312.12K shares over the past three months.

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CONN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.59.

Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) trade information

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) registered a 16.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.06% in intraday trading to $20.81 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.81%, and it has moved by -13.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.17%. The short interest in Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) is 1.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.00, which implies an increase of 34.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, CONN is trading at a discount of -68.19% off the target high and -39.36% off the low.

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Conn’s Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Conn’s Inc. (CONN) shares have gone down -22.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6,416.67% against 25.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 136.00% this quarter and then drop -30.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $383.17 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $418.12 million by the end of Jan 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.30%. While earnings are projected to return -105.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 23.00% per annum.

CONN Dividends

Conn’s Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 06 and December 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s Major holders

Conn’s Inc. insiders own 47.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.80%, with the float percentage being 106.88%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 195 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.17 million shares (or 10.75% of all shares), a total value of $80.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.13 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 7.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $54.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Conn’s Inc. (CONN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.68 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $15.11 million.