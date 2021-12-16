Can CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -47.56% YTD?

During the last session, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s traded shares were 3.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.36% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the CNEY share is $13.50, that puts it down -348.5 from that peak though still a striking 20.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.40. The company’s market capitalization is $50.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 579.25K shares over the past three months.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) registered a 22.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.36% in intraday trading to $3.01 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.69%, and it has moved by -22.82% in 30 days. The short interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) is 11260.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.59 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 40.60% in 2021.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

CN Energy Group. Inc. insiders own 53.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.25%, with the float percentage being 0.53%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 16000.0 shares (or 0.08% of all shares), a total value of $0.1 million in shares.

Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 8671.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46216.0 market value.