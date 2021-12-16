Boom Or Bust: Where Does MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s traded shares were 2.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.70% or $0.71. The 52-week high for the MP share is $51.77, that puts it down -21.61 from that peak though still a striking 45.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.18. The company’s market capitalization is $7.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.61 million shares over the past three months.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

MP Materials Corp. (MP) registered a 1.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.70% in intraday trading to $42.57 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.60%, and it has moved by -2.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.77%. The short interest in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is 13.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.75, which implies an increase of 12.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, MP is trading at a discount of -29.2% off the target high and 13.08% off the low.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MP Materials Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MP Materials Corp. (MP) shares have gone up 31.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 181.48% against 11.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70.62 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $72.08 million by the end of Dec 2021.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

MP Materials Corp. insiders own 18.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.79%, with the float percentage being 81.58%. JHL Capital Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 333 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 44.21 million shares (or 24.87% of all shares), a total value of $1.63 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.22 million shares, is of QVT Financial LP’s that is approximately 11.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $782.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MP Materials Corp. (MP) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 2.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $97.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.31 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $85.26 million.