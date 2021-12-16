AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) Has Grown 9.62% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s traded shares were 1.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.55% or $0.86. The 52-week high for the AZN share is $64.21, that puts it down -13.49 from that peak though still a striking 17.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.48. The company’s market capitalization is $176.49B, and the average trade volume was 5.28 million shares over the past three months.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. AZN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 22 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.66.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) registered a 1.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.55% in intraday trading to $56.58 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.07%, and it has moved by -6.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.62%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.02, which implies an increase of 19.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.60 and $104.10 respectively. As a result, AZN is trading at a discount of -83.99% off the target high and -3.57% off the low.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AstraZeneca PLC has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) shares have gone down -4.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.86% against 6.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.40% this quarter and then jump 45.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.99 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.6 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.58 billion and $7.41 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 51.80% and then jump by 43.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.70%. While earnings are projected to return 137.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.60% per annum.

AZN Dividends

AstraZeneca PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AstraZeneca PLC is 1.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

AstraZeneca PLC insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.35%, with the float percentage being 15.36%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,010 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 67.95 million shares (or 2.59% of all shares), a total value of $4.07 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.7 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 1.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.92 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 26.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.61 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.45 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $1.41 billion.