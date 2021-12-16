Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Shares Have Been Up About 14.54% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2021

During the recent session, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s traded shares were 1.47 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $160.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.34% or -$7.3. The 52-week high for the ABNB share is $219.94, that puts it down -36.74 from that peak though still a striking 22.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $124.91. The company’s market capitalization is $105.89B, and the average trade volume was 5.85 million shares over the past three months.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ABNB has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 35 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.72.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) registered a -4.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.34% in intraday trading to $160.84 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.84%, and it has moved by -18.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.73%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $198.07, which implies an increase of 18.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $140.00 and $250.00 respectively. As a result, ABNB is trading at a discount of -55.43% off the target high and 12.96% off the low.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Airbnb Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares have gone up 11.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 95.94% against 20.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 67.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.04 billion as predicted by 28 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 28 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.46 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -566.20% in 2021.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Airbnb Inc. insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.73%, with the float percentage being 58.87%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,081 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.62 million shares (or 5.66% of all shares), a total value of $3.29 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.43 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.92 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 7.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.31 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.52 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $757.77 million.