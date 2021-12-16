After A 3.47% Jump In The Last Week, Does ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.03% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the RSLS share is $32.31, that puts it down -1445.93 from that peak though still a striking 22.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.61. The company’s market capitalization is $32.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.50 million shares over the past three months.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RSLS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) registered a 5.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.03% in intraday trading to $2.09 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.47%, and it has moved by -5.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.77%. The short interest in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) is 0.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.13, which implies an increase of 77.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $10.25 respectively. As a result, RSLS is trading at a discount of -390.43% off the target high and -282.78% off the low.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 863.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.53 million by the end of Jun 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.40%. While earnings are projected to return 68.30% in 2021.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 28 and August 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. insiders own 13.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.62%, with the float percentage being 5.33%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.76% of all shares), a total value of $0.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Extended Equity Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Extended Equity Market Index Fund owns about 69700.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 51120.0, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.