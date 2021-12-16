Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) Is Up 56.47% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.52% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the ACET share is $17.80, that puts it down -21.67 from that peak though still a striking 57.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.25. The company’s market capitalization is $462.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.05 million shares over the past three months.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. ACET has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.44.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) registered a 2.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.52% in intraday trading to $14.63 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.32%, and it has moved by 56.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.50%. The short interest in Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) is 0.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.86, which implies an increase of 52.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, ACET is trading at a discount of -132.4% off the target high and -70.88% off the low.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adicet Bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) shares have gone up 39.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.68% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.50% this quarter and then jump 4.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -59.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.69 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.76 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.03 million and $5.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.20% and then drop by -30.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 70.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 29.10% per annum.

ACET Dividends

Adicet Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 28 and August 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders

Adicet Bio Inc. insiders own 11.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.91%, with the float percentage being 75.97%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.23 million shares (or 22.71% of all shares), a total value of $74.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.25 million shares, is of Avidity Partners Management, LP’s that is approximately 7.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $23.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 1.49% of the stock, which is worth about $4.9 million.