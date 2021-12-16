A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI)

During the recent session, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s traded shares were 1.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.33% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the AGI share is $9.87, that puts it down -38.82 from that peak though still a striking 6.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.64. The company’s market capitalization is $3.43B, and the average trade volume was 2.98 million shares over the past three months.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. AGI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) trade information

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) registered a 4.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.33% in intraday trading to $7.11 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.70%, and it has moved by -20.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.03%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.73, which implies an increase of 33.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.50 and $16.21 respectively. As a result, AGI is trading at a discount of -127.99% off the target high and -5.49% off the low.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alamos Gold Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) shares have gone down -15.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.50% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 600.00% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $167.43 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $164.57 million by the end of Jun 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $121 million and $131.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.40% and then jump by 25.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.40%. While earnings are projected to return 49.50% in 2021.

AGI Dividends

Alamos Gold Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Alamos Gold Inc. is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s Major holders

Alamos Gold Inc. insiders own 0.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.37%, with the float percentage being 66.57%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 355 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 42.79 million shares (or 10.90% of all shares), a total value of $308.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $89.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 19.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $143.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.63 million, or about 4.49% of the stock, which is worth about $126.94 million.