A Quick Glance At indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Stock: It Is up 33.55% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -8.93 Percent

During the last session, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s traded shares were 2.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.36% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the INDI share is $16.33, that puts it down -35.63 from that peak though still a striking 33.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.00. The company’s average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. INDI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) registered a 6.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.36% in intraday trading to $12.04 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.36%, and it has moved by -23.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.63%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.50, which implies an increase of 34.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, INDI is trading at a discount of -82.72% off the target high and -32.89% off the low.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that indie Semiconductor Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) shares have gone up 33.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -173.33% against 27.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.94 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.58 million by the end of Dec 2021.

INDI Dividends

indie Semiconductor Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.