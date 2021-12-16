A Quick Glance At Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Stock: It Is up 21.69% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 1.16 Percent

During the recent session, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $84.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.95% or $1.62. The 52-week high for the CTSH share is $83.05, that puts it up 1.74 from that peak though still a striking 21.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $66.19. The company’s market capitalization is $42.95B, and the average trade volume was 2.59 million shares over the past three months.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CTSH has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) trade information

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) registered a 1.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.95% in intraday trading to $84.52 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.07%, and it has moved by 1.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.94%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $87.60, which implies an increase of 3.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.50 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, CTSH is trading at a discount of -18.32% off the target high and 30.79% off the low.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) shares have gone up 19.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.71% against 11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.20% this quarter and then jump 53.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.71 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.75 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.24 billion and $4.18 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.10% and then jump by 13.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.60%. While earnings are projected to return -21.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.98% per annum.

CTSH Dividends

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 0.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s Major holders

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.78%, with the float percentage being 92.89%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,308 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 47.7 million shares (or 9.08% of all shares), a total value of $3.3 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.53 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.88 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 19.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.42 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.9 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $1.03 billion.