A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC), As It Continued To Fall -9.74% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.14% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the AREC share is $8.02, that puts it down -355.68 from that peak though still a striking 10.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.58. The company’s market capitalization is $111.78M, and the average trade volume was 2.04 million shares over the past three months.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AREC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) trade information

American Resources Corporation (AREC) registered a 4.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.14% in intraday trading to $1.76 this Wednesday, 12/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.37%, and it has moved by -22.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.83%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.75, which implies an increase of 53.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.75 and $3.75 respectively. As a result, AREC is trading at a discount of -113.07% off the target high and -113.07% off the low.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Resources Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Resources Corporation (AREC) shares have gone down -34.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.03% against 11.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3,751.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.6 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.60%. While earnings are projected to return 88.10% in 2021.

AREC Dividends

American Resources Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)’s Major holders

American Resources Corporation insiders own 23.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.25%, with the float percentage being 9.50%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.49 million shares (or 8.20% of all shares), a total value of $3.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.77 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Resources Corporation (AREC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.42 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $1.08 million.